iTunes Won't Come to Microsoft Store This Year

At Microsoft Build in May, Microsoft dropped a big surprise announcement: iTunes would be coming to the Microsoft Store (then called the Windows Store) by the end of the year. The company didn't specify a date, however, and now there's no clear indication of when we'll see it.

"We have been working with Microsoft to deliver the full iTunes experience to our customers and we need a little more time to get it right," an Apple spokesperson told ZDNet.

According to ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley, both Apple and Microsoft are still planning to get the program in the store, but no one has given a reason for the holdup.

Having iTunes in the Microsoft Store would be a big deal for users on Windows 10 S, which allows apps only from the Microsoft Store, and claims to offer longer battery life and tighter security. If you're looking to sync music from iTunes to an iPhone or iPod, you'll still need to use a full version of Windows for now.

Windows 10 S came out earlier this year alongside Microsoft's own Surface Laptop.

