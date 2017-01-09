Three New iPads Expected This Spring, Including New Size

There could be three new iPads appearing on store shelves this spring, which might help combat slowing sales of Apple's tablets, according to Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac) a highly respected analyst at KGI Securities. The purported iPads would come in 9.7-inch, 10-10.5-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes.

According to Kuo's analysis, the 12.9-inch tablet will be a second-generation iPad Pro, the 10-10.5 inch (the final size hasn't been decided upon) will be a "high-end model" with a super-narrow bezel, and the 9.7-inch model will be a cheaper, lower-end slate. The former two models will pack A10X chips, while the latter will use the older A9 found in the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus.

Kuo also suggests that "decreasing exposure to the iPad Mini" and a higher average selling price will offset any revenue decline in the product category.

Should the report hold true, it may be an indication that Apple wants to differentiate among the screen sizes in its lineup to make it clear to consumers which tablets are aimed at professionals, which target average consumers and which are meant for those who want the latest and greatest technology. It seems like we'll find out this spring.

