How to Hide Your SSID

Hiding your SSID prevents your wireless network from showing as available when others are attempting to connect. By removing the identification number, the theory stands, you can better protect yourself from hackers in your neighborhood that could be attempting to crack your network. That said, hiding an SSID isn’t a fool-proof way to avoid being hacked by those in close vicinity, but it could provide peace of mind to the security conscious user.

1. In your address bar, type the home address of your router. Mine is 192.168.1.1, as are many others, but yours could be 192.168.0.1 or something else entirely. If neither of these work, a quick Google search for “[router brand] home address” should get you where you need to be.

2. Log in and press the OK button to continue.

3. Click Wireless Settings in the top menu (your exact setting may vary, but will be similar).

4. Choose Advanced Security Settings from the sidebar. Again, the wording or location may be different, but Security Settings of some sort is where this will reside.

5. If you have a dual-band router (or tri-band), you’ll need to do it for each band. Choose either the 2.4 GHz SSID or 5.0 GHz (or you can do both/all).

6. Click Disable, and then Apply.

You can repeat steps 3 through 6 for additional bands, if you’d like.

