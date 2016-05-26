Data Recovery Guide: How to Recover Deleted Files

It doesn't matter which operating system or device you use: losing your data sucks. But you don't have to resort to starting you work over -- chances are that remnants of your data are somewhere to be found on your phone, computer, tablet or in the cloud. If you make regular backups, you may even be able to get everything back.

We've gone through some of the most popular applications, operating systems and services to figure out how you can get your data back. Whether it's on your hard drive, in temporary files or in a cloud service like OneDrive or Dropbox, don't give up on your files without consulting our recovery how-tos.

Data Recovery Tips