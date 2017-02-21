How to Completely Disable Internet Explorer in Windows 10

Windows 10 came bundled with a nifty new browser called Edge. Although it looks a little like Internet Explorer, it’s a huge improvement over the browser everyone loved to hate. That said, Windows 10 also came with Internet Explorer, mostly for legacy use.

If you’d like to disable it, here’s how.

1. Right click the Start icon and select Control Panel.

2. Click Programs.

3. Choose Programs & Features.

4. In the left sidebar, select Turn Windows features on or off.

5. Uncheck the box next to Internet Explorer 11.

6. Select Yes from the pop-up dialogue.

7. Press OK.

Customize Windows 10