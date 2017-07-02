How to Change the Background on the Windows 10 Login Screen

Change is good. We change our desktop wallpaper every so often, but most probably aren’t even aware you can do the same for the Windows 10 login screen. It’s not immediately apparent how to do it, so we basically just stick with what we’re given and never really offer it a second thought. But we shouldn’t.

Changing the login background is super easy, and really only takes a minute. And with a few extra steps, you can even save those beautiful Windows 10 lock screen images for future use. Here’s how it’s done.

1. Open the Start menu and select the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

2. Select personalization from the list of options.

3. In the left sidebar, find the Lock Screen option.

4. Select an image from the Windows defaults, or choose your own by pressing the Browse button and locating it on your hard drive.

5. You can also play a slideshow as your lockscreen background by selecting it from the drop-down menu under Background.

Customize Windows 10