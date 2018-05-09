Amazon Is Taking $50 Off This Tablet Echo Dot Bundle

Amazon owns the market when it comes to kid-friendly tablets, so it's no surprise that it recently released a special Echo Dot Kids Edition, which packs a kid-friendly version of Alexa along with a bevvy of parental controls.

To celebrate the Echo Dot Kids Edition's launch, Amazon is taking up to $50 off when you purchase the new Echo Dot for Kids with either a Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet ($139.98; $40 off) or a Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet ($159.98; $50 off).

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is our go-to tablet for kids. It has a durable chassis, strong parental controls, and a better screen and longer battery life (10 hours and 12 minutes) than its 7-inch counterpart (7 hours and 6 minutes).

Both tablets come with a a complimentary year of FreeTime Unlimited, which gives you access to kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, and games. Both models also come with Amazon's two-year warranty, which replaces the tablet should your child break it.

In terms of hardware, the HD 8 features an 8-inch 1280 x 800 touchscreen LCD, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD), VGA front camera, and a 2MP rear camera. The 7-inch model packs a 7-inch 1024 x 600 touchscreen LCD, 1GB RAM, and just 16GB of storage (expandable via microSD). It's a solid tablet if you're on a tight budget, but we'd spend the extra $20 on the 8-inch model.