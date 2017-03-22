The New iPad's Screen is Missing a Key Feature

Apple launched its new 9.7-inch iPad yesterday, starting at just $329. It's the cheapest iPad you can buy right now (even the iPad Mini 4 starts at a more pricey $399), but it ends up that Apple has made the new slate's screens worse to get to that price point.

If you dig into Apple's iPad comparison page, you'll notice that the new iPad doesn't include a laminated screen or anti-reflective coating. Since it's not laminated to the glass, there will be a noticeable air gap between the glass and the screen. Because it doesn't have the anti-reflective coating, you'll likely see a lot more of your own face, especially in the dark. Neither are ideal for a device that lets you watch videos and movies on the go.

MORE: Our Favorite Tablets for Work and Play

The iPad uses Apple's A9 processor, first used in the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, comes in 32GB and 128GB storage options.

If you don't care about the A9 CPU, you can still buy the iPad Air 2 with an A8X processor, and, more importantly, a laminated screen at retailers while supplies last, as well as refurbished from Apple (for now).

Photo: Apple

PC to Mac Guide: How to Make the Switch