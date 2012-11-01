Tablet World Series Game 6: ASUS Transformer Pad Infinity vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1, Voting Ends 11/2 at 8:00 a.m.

After a brief storm related delay, our 2012 Tablet World Series is back and better than before. In our previous game, Microsoft's Surface wiped the floor with the Google's Nexus 7, by a nearly two to one margin. In today's Game 6, the ASUS' Transformer Pad Infinity takes on the Samsung's Galaxy Note 10.1.

It's a battle of high-end 10-inchers and only one can survive to the final round, so which one will it be? Before you cast your vote, let us refresh your memory of these two tablets.

ASUS Transformer Pad Infinity

The Editors’ Choice-winning Transformer Pad Infinity is the best tablet ASUS has to offer. It's gorgeous 1920 x 1200 display and powerful quad-core Nvidia Tegra 3 processor make this one of the best tablets on the market. And despite those exception specs, this 10 incher provides users with all-day battery life, not to mention a host of top-notch bundled apps.

Still, the Transformer Pad Infinity has its flaws. The tablet’s single speaker, located on its back left side, is easily covered by your hand when holding the device in landscape mode. The Infinity's screen can also become slightly distorted when significant pressure is applied to it.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1

The Galaxy Note 10.1 is a productivity powerhouse. With strong audio performance and all-day battery life, it can go head-to-head with any tablet on the market. But what sets the Note 10.1 apart from the rest of the pack is its S Pen stylus and stylus-friendly apps. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to offer dual -window multitasking, either.

But like ASUS' Transformer Pad Infinity, the Galaxy Note 10.1 has some of its own flaws, chief among them its occasional lag, relatively low-resolution display and confusing S Note app.

So which of these competitors is the better tablet? Cast your vote below and check back tomorrow for the final results.

[polldaddy poll=6655639]