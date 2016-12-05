Here's What to Expect From Surface Pro 5

If you're a dedicated Microsoft Surface fan who has been disappointed in the lack of truly new portable hardware this year, there might something for you just around the corner. BGR and The BitBag both report that the Surface Pro 5 is on the way for a spring 2017 release.

The reports suggest that the new model will have 512GB of storage, up to 16GB of RAM and the latest Intel "Kaby Lake" CPU.

The BitBag, however, doesn't cite its own sources, so readers should take this all with a grain of salt for now.

Other rumors about a new Surface Pro include USB Type-C or Thunderbolt 3 ports, but the only way to see if those come true is to wait for an announcement (or a solid leak).

BGR points out that Microsoft has been playing the Surface line against Apple's MacBook Air. We're curious to see if Microsoft will position the new Surface as a Pro competitor now that the Air line hasn't been updated.

We'll let you know if we hear any more solid rumors regarding the Surface Pro 5.

