Sony Xperia Z and Xperia ZL 5-Inch Android Phones Look CES Bound

The new year is a time to look forward and anticipate what lies ahead. Thanks to a pair of leaked images, we already have a pretty clear vision of Sony's future endeavors. The photos above show two smartphones Sony is likely to unveil at CES next week, and they come from a rock-solid source: Sony itself.

Press shots for the Sony Xperia Z "Yuga" and Xperia ZL "Odin" popped up in a dark corner of the Sony Mobile website New Years' night, where they were promptly noticed by Engadget. The images are just that; photos, with no descriptive text. The URLs clearly display the names of the phones, however.

The duo reportedly sport similar specs, with the Xperia ZL allegedly being a smaller, sleeker version of the Xperia Z. Both are said to sport 5-inch, 1080p displays similar to the HTC Droid DNA's. Those pretty outsides are rumored to be matched by just-as-impressive internals, including a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor, 2GB of RAM, and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Glancing at the photos, it appears as though the Xperia ZL's front camera is shifted to the lower edge of the phone, compared to the Xperia Z's more traditionally placed shooter. One other tidbit we can glean from the photos is that Sony seems to be ditching hardware buttons in favor of on-screen Back, Home and Recent App Buttons. This steals some screen real estate but results in a cleaner design.

Are those specs accurate? Sony will likely spill the beans at CES next week. Stay tuned!