PlayStation 3 DualShock Controller Will Connect to Sony Xperia SP

For Sony Xperia smartphone devotees, Sony has announced some new functionality for its upcoming Xperia SP smartphone. According to Joystiq, the phone will have the capability to connect with a PlayStation 3 Dual Shock controller. The move will allow gamers to ditch the spotty touchscreen controls on their favorite mobile games in favor of the physical controller.

The new functionality will work via Bluetooth and will be compatible with all compatible PlayStation Mobile games. The controller should also work with games that support USB-connected game pads.

In addition to the gamepad functionality, the Android 4.1-powered Xperia SP will feature a 4.6-inch, 720p Gorilla Glass display, a 1.7-GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 CPU with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of flash memory. The PlayStation Certified device will also ship with NFC, MHL support and screen mirroring.

Currently the Sony Xperia SP is slated to be launched as a Europe-exclusive device which leaves us to ask, why does Europe get to have all the fun?

