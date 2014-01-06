Sony VAIO Fit 11A Draws You In with Pen, Photoshop Elements

Sony's original Fit 14 and 15 convertibles turned heads with their flipping displays, but they were ultimately too bulky as tablets. The new VAIO Fit 11A | Flip PC is closer to a true hybrid, packing a quad-core Intel Pentium processor, an 11-inch full HD display and a 128GB SSD into a compact 2.8-pound chassis. Targeting creative types, Sony is bundling both an active pen and a free copy of Adobe Photoshop Elements 12 for the $799 starting price.

The VAIO Fit 11A sports a premium aluminum design available in silver, black or pink. A flick of a switch allows you transform the clamshell into slate mode with a unique hinge mechanism. The hybrid measures 11.22 x .7.8 x .65 - .75 inches, making this 2-in-1 easy to carry.

While there's no holster for the included active pen, it should allow for much more accurate and smooth input than the Galaxy Note's S Pen. Having Photoshop Elements 12 on board (about a $99 value) gives photo editors fine control over their images, and you'll be able to take advantage of other pen-enabled apps like ArtRage.

Like other VAIOs, the Fit 11A combines some of Sony's best technologies, including a Triluminous display for better picture quality, ClearAudio+ for quality sound and both and a rear 8-MP camera powered by an Exmor sensor. You'll also find an SD Card slot, 2 USB 3.0 ports, HDMI and NFC support.

The Fit 11A will be available by mid-February, and we'll bring you our hands-on impressions of this convertible very soon.