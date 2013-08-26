Samsung Opens Registration for First Developers Conference in October

Microsoft, BlackBerry, Intel and Apple all have them; why not Samsung? The dates and times were announced for the first annual Samsung Developers Conference to be held at San Francisco's St. Francis Hotel.

Registration is now open and tickets will cost $299 at www.samsungdevcon.com. By comparison, tickets for Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC), which sold out in less than two minutes, run for $1,599.

The conference, which will include more than 40 sessions, will run from October 27 to the 29. Also expected to be released are a number of new SDKs and other tools meant to enhance Samsung devices. It's not immediately clear what SDKs this might entail, but current Samsung-specific SDKs on developers.samsung.com include Smart TV, ChatOn and S Pen. Apps created by developers are then discoverable through Samsung Apps store, after content review by the device manufacturer.

“Samsung is excited to offer developers a single place to learn how to develop, market, and monetize applications and services that may span smartphones, tablets, and televisions,” said Dr. WonPyo Hong, President of the Samsung Media Solution Center, in a company press release. “As convergence of user experiences and as consumers utilize more devices, even at the same time, the opportunity for developers to be innovative has never been better.”