Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1: Android 4.0, Built-in Smart Remote for $399

The iPad 2 has some company in the mid-priced tablet wars. The Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 will sell for the same $399 come May 13th and bring some capabilities that Apple's tablet--and other Android slates--lack. For starters, you'll be able to use the Tab 2 10.1 as a remote for your TV, thanks to the integrated IR blaster and smart Peel app.

Just as with the new Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 we just reviewed, you can operate your DVR and find good stuff to watch without having to know what's on what channel. The interface is attractive and intuitive, and the Peel app learns what you like to watch over time. Plus, with the Smart View app you can stream whatever's on a Samsung Smart TV to the tablet, so you can continue watching your favorite show as you walk into the kitchen.

The screen on the Tab 2 10.1 itself has a pretty standard resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. We noticed some glare during a quick hands-on session, but the colors and contrast were impressive. Other keys specs include a 1-GHz dual-core processor, 16GB of memory, and back (3-MP) and front (VGA) cameras. Samsung also squeezes a microSD Card slot and stereo speakers into this svelte .38-inch thick, 1.28-pound tablet.

It looks like the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 will be a solid mid-range tablet for those who want a bigger screen than the Kindle Fire and Tab 2 7.0, making it a tempting choice for those who plan to use their slates primarily at home. Stay tuned for a full review.