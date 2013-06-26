Microsoft Shows Off Alpha Version of Office for Windows 8

Office users who've been wondering why they can't run office in Window 8's Modern UI won't have to wonder much longer. Today at its Build 2013 conference, Microsoft demoed an early version of PowerPoint for Windows 8.1, which runs natively within the operating system's touch-based Modern UI.

Details on Office for Modern UI of Windows 8.1 are sparse. During the day one keynote, Microsoft's Julie Larsen-Green launched an early version of PowerPoint and used it to open a sample presentation and page through some slides, many of which had animations. We were not able to see any toolbars or editing features nor did we see any other members of the Microsoft Office suite such as Word or Excel.

Larsen-Green did not give any further information about when Office for Windows 8 will be available nor did she talk about pricing. However, she did say that the eventual product will run on both Windows 8.1 and Windows RT.