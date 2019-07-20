New Apple MacBook Pro vs Air (2019) Face-off: We Pick the Winner

Now that Apple has nixed the 12-inch MacBook and older 13-inch MacBook Air, there’s really only two entry-level laptops left in the company’s lineup. In one corner you have the new 2019 MacBook Air, which now has a lower starting price at $1,099 along with an upgraded True Tone display. In the other corner there’s the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, which starts at $1,299 and now includes a faster 8th-gen processor along with a Touch Bar. So, let's see who wins in this battle of the MacBook Pro vs Air (2019).

Which system should you buy? Here's how they stack up.

MacBook Air (2019) vs 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019) specs

MacBook Air (2019) 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019) Starting Price (as configured) $1,099 $1,299 Processors 8th Gen Y-series Intel Core i5 8th Gen U-series Intel Core i5 | i7 Memory 8GB | 16GB 8GB | 16GB Storage 128GB | 256GB | 512GB | 1TB 128GB | 256GB | 512GB | 1TB | 2TB Graphics Card Intel UHD Graphics 617 Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 Screen 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600 pixels, 227 pixels per inch 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600 pixels, 227 pixels per inch Weight 2.8 pounds 3 pounds Dimensions 12 x 8.4 x 0.2~0.6 inches 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches Battery Life (as tested) 8:51 10:48

MacBook Pro vs Air (2019): price and value

The MacBook Air starts at $1,099 with an 8th Gen Core i5-8210Y CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. We tested the 256GB SSD model, which adds $200 to the price. I'd recommend someone start with this configuration, but those who love to multitask should also consider doubling the Air's memory to 16GB of RAM for $200.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 in a configuration that features a Core i5-8257U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Again, we tested a model with a 256GB SSD, an upgrade that will run you $200, and one that I recommend. Just like with the Air, upgrading to 16GB of RAM will set you back $200.

Winner: MacBook Air

Buy the MacBook Air

MacBook Pro vs Air (2019) Displays: similar, but different

I saw strong colors and sharp details as I watched the 4K sci-fi short film Tears of Steel on both the MacBook Air and Pro. Even in side-by-side comparison, these displays held their own, with red lasers, green plants, and black fur coat lining all rendered vividly.

Details, such as the grain and jagged edges of broken wooden floorboards, looked equally crisp, as the panels in both laptops sport the same 13-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel (227 pixels per inch) resolution.

MORE: Best MacBook - A Guide to Apple Laptops

Our colorimeter rated the MacBook Air's screen for producing 100% of the sRGB spectrum, which is notably lower than the MacBook Pro's 165% score. Similarly, the Air emits up to 343 nits of brightness, which is lower than the 428-nit 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Winner: MacBook Pro

Buy the MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro vs Air (2019) Design: I love gold

Most MacBooks share the same familiar aluminum aesthetic, but one is available in a more modern hue. While both the Air and Pro come in Space Gray and Silver, only the Air is available in Gold, and looking at it next to the Space Gray Pro, I was amazed by how much a coat of paint can improve a laptop's look.

At 2.8 pounds and 0.2~0.6 inches thick, the 13-inch MacBook Air is a little lighter than the new 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds; 0.6 inches). The Air’s tapered design also looks sleeker.

The MacBook Air features dual Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack. The 13-inch MacBook Pro also starts with this port selection. The $1,799 model includes four ThunderBolt 3 ports for an extra $500, but that premium also gets you a faster processor and graphics.

Winner: MacBook Air

MacBook Pro vs Air (2019) Keyboard and Touchpad: Do you want the optional Touch Bar?

The more things change, the more they stay the same. The MacBook Pro and Air both feature Apple's 4th generation Butterfly-switch keyboard, which offers shallow, clicky keys that may take some time getting adjusted to.

After years of typing on the 2nd generation version of this keyboard in the 2017 model, I'm more or less used to typing on these keys which have less than 1 millimeter of vertical travel, a measurement well below the 1.5 to 2mm we hope to find. Testing these laptops out on the 10fastfingers typing test, I click-clacked my way to 74 words per minute on both, which is slightly below my 80 wpm average.

MORE: Best and Worst Laptop Brands

The MacBook Pro's 5.3 x 3.2-inch touchpad is a bit larger than the Air's 4.6 x 3.1-inch touchpad, but the size difference doesn't make either particularly better. Both offer accurate input, smooth scrolling and excellent reaction times to pinch and zoom gestures.

If you have a need for the Touch Bar, the touch sensitive OLED strip above the MacBook Pro, then your decision is probably made up already. Also, email me at henry.casey@futurenet.com, because I need to know who actually finds it useful. I'm one of many who keeps accidentally activating those virtual keys, and prefers the Air's physical Function keys.

On the plus side, both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro both give you a Touch ID fingerprint-reading sensor. This biometric security measure helps you unlock your machine without a password and authenticate your identity for using Apple Pay in Safari.

Winner: Draw

MacBook Pro vs Air (2019) Audio: both of these MacBooks boom

Thankfully, you don't need to base your buying decision on which MacBook sounds best. I listened closely as the MacBook Air and Pro filled one of our medium-sized conference rooms, and I couldn't hear a difference between their solid reproductions of Radiohead's "Lotus Flower" and Carly Rae Jepsen's "Run Away With Me." Not only did the songs' varied vocals reproduce clearly, but bass sounded sturdy and drums hit accurately.

Winner: Draw

MacBook Pro vs Air (2019) Performance: a big gap

The biggest difference in this face-off comes when you look under the hood. We tested a MacBook Air fitted with an entry-level Intel Core i5-8210Y CPU with 8GB of RAM, and a MacBook Pro with a Core i5-8257U processor with 8GB of RAM. Overall, the Y-series chip in the Air simply isn't as fast as the U-series chip in the Pro.

The Air netted a score of 7,880 on the Geekbench 4 general performance benchmark, which is less than half of the 17,366 the 13-inch MacBook Pro notched on the same test. The 256GB SSD in the MacBook Air landed a write-speed rate of 1,011 MBps on the Blackmagic Disk Speed Test, which is 83% of the 1,220 MBps rate that the Pro's 256GB SSD recorded.

MORE: Laptops with the Best Productivity Performance

On our Handbrake video editing test, the MacBook Air took a whopping 36 minutes and 6 seconds to transcode a 4K movie to 1080p. That's much longer than the 14:42 from the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

On the Dirt 3 racing game, the MacBook Pro sped past the Air, with a score of 30.8 frames per second that left the Air's 19.9 fps rate in the dust.

Winner: MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro vs Air (2019) Battery Life: a matter of hours

Both the MacBook Air and Pro beat the 8-hour, 19-minute premium laptop battery life average, but one lasts longer than the other. That's the MacBook Pro, which lasted 10 hours and 48 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test (web browsing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits). The Air's battery hit empty nearly two hours sooner, at 8 hours and 51 minutes.

Winner: MacBook Pro

Overall Winner: 13-inch MacBook Pro

The 13-inch MacBook Pro may cost more, but that extra $200 is definitely worth it. Not only does the MacBook Pro offer longer battery life than the Air, but its screen is brighter and its U-series processor makes for faster performance.

MacBook Air (2019) 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019) Value Display Design Keyboard/Touchpad Audio Performance Battery Life Overall 4 5

Still, the Air isn't a bad machine. It's best suited to those who want the lightest Apple laptop available, and appreciate that brilliant gold option. And, yes, some folks — especially those who wish Apple made a sub-$1,000 laptop — will want the Air because it's simply more affordable.

At the end of the day, though, the MacBook Pro is the best option, and the laptop most Apple users should look at first.

Credit: Laptop Mag