This Gadget Solves the MacBook Pro's Port Problems

Apple may be running a sale on USB Type-C adapters, but discounts don't solve the myriad of complications created by the MacBook Pro's lack of traditional ports. The HyperDrive hub, though, (currently $69 on Kickstarter, shipping next March) can save a new MacBook Pro owner from working in a nest of dongles, and it's small enough to fit in a pocket.

The HyperDrive connects to the dual USB Type-C ports that Apple's put on each side of the new MacBook Pro (or only on the left side for models with the Touch Bar), and it brings back the array of connectivity options seen in past MacBook Pros. That includes HDMI out, two USB 3.1 ports, a USB-C port, a microSD reader and a SD memory reader.

The HyperDrive also works with the MacBook Pro with only two USB Type-C ports, as it can send power to the notebook through its Thunderbolt 3 port. Those with a TouchBar MacBook, though, can use that connector to send video to a 5K monitor or to two 4K displays.

Aesthetically, this hub looks like a natural extension of the MacBook Pro, as it shares a similar-looking machined aluminum casing. You can even choose between space gray and silver, so it will match your MacBook Pro.

While a HyperDrive is still one thing to remember, its compact size (.3 inches thick) makes it one of the more elegant solutions. Business travellers will also likely appreciate the compact hub, as it would be a nightmare to need to packing enough cords to replicate the up to 7 ports on the HyperDrive.

Why does it need two Type-C ports? Hyper, the Sanho Corporation team that is selling the adapter on Kickstarter, notes that using both ports provides an optimal amount of bandwidth (45GBps) needed to drive data to all of its connections. For the crowdfunding skeptics out there, HyperDrive's Kickstarter page shows a video of a working HyperDrive.

Those who wait for the Kickstarter to end to buy one should know that the HyperDrive is estimated to cost $99 when this project is over. As of today, the project met and exceeded its funding goals, having raised $180,788 out of $100,000.

