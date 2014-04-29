LG G3 Coming in Q2, May Sport QHD Display

LG has confirmed that its next flagship smartphone, the G3, is coming to market in time for the second quarter of 2014. That means, the handset -- which is rumored to sport a sharp 5.5-inch, 2560 x 1440-pixel QHD display -- could make its debut as early as next month.

The South Korean handset maker made the announcement during its first-quarter investors call early this morning, saying the company expects to see revenue from sales of the G3. That would seem to suggest the handset will launch some time in May. The second quarter ends in June.

The follow-up to LG's G2, the G3 is expected to sport the same unique Rear Key back-mounted combination power button and volume rocker. Beyond its super-sharp display, the G3 could also include a high-power octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM, TechRadar reports.

Other rumors, however, point to a G3 with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 2GB of RAM. That's a step down from the Snapdragon 801 processors found in Samsung's Galaxy S5 and HTC's One M8.

On thing that set LG's G2 apart form its competitors was its extremely long battery life. On our old Laptop Mag Battery Test, which involves continuous Web surfing over LTE with the display brightness set to 40 percent, the handset lasted an impressive 10 hours and 42 minutes. If the G3 has a QHD display, though, the handset will have to power far more pixels than its predecessor, so battery life might take a hit.

What's more, there are no apps that currently take advantage of QHD displays, which means such a screen might not be all that beneficial at this point. There's no word on pricing, yet.