Lenovo Has A New Android Tablet Up Its Sleeve

By News 

Every time I think the world is finally done with Android tablets, another one pops up from the ether to prove me wrong. According to Ubergizmo, a yet-to-be-announced tablet from Lenovo has popped up on Geekbench, a popular benchmarking website. Currently, all that's known about this mysterious slate is the model number: TB-8703F. However, there's speculation that the device might be a follow up to the Lenovo Tab3 8 tablet.

Specs gleaned from Geekbench show that the new slate is running Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow). The tablet is also equipped with a Qulacomm 625 processor with 3GB of RAM with up to 64GB of storage and a high-definition panel. As far as cameras, you'll get 5 megapixels on the front and 8MP along the back. Taken at face value, this looks to be a pretty run-of-the-mill mid-range Android tablet. 

While there's no pricing on this nascent tablet, I can't imagine Lenovo would price the device at more than $200, which should be music to the ears of budget-savvy shoppers. However, stranger things have happened. Perhaps we'll see more of this tablet at the upcoming Mobile World Congress convention. 

Tablet Guide

Sherri L. Smith

Sherri L. Smith has been cranking out product reviews for Laptopmag.com since 2011. In that time, she's reviewed more than her share of laptops, tablets, smartphones and everything in between. The resident gamer and audio junkie, Sherri was previously a managing editor for Black Web 2.0 and contributed to BET.Com and Popgadget.