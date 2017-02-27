Lenovo's Tab 4 Quartet: A Tablet for Every Member of the Family

There was a time not long ago when one tablet was more than enough for the whole family. But now that the prices of slates have dropped, there's no reason each person can't have something designed specifically to suit their needs.

That's where Lenovo's new lineup of Tab 4 tablets comes in, offering two 8-inch tablets, a pair of 10-inch tablets and some handy add-ons that surely have something for everyone.

The Tab 4 8 and Tab 4 10 are the most affordable of the bunch, priced at $109 and $149, respectively. Both feature 1200 x 800 screens, quad-core Mediatek processors, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and pretty powerful Dolby stereo speakers.

This makes them a good choice for kids, especially if you go for Lenovo's optional Kids Pack. That costs between $20 and $25 (depending on the size of the tablet) and offers two scratch-resistant 3M adhesive backs, a screen protector with a blue light filter, a shock-resistant bumper and and easy access to Lenovo's built-in Kids Account.

Then you get to the Tab 4 8 Plus and the Tab 4 10 Plus, which step up to Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 CPUs, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 16GB or 64GB of storage, built-in fingerprint sensors and a much more premium glass and metal construction. However, with the upgraded specs and build, the Plus members of the Tab 4 line are naturally priced higher at $199 for the Tab 4 8 Plus and $249 for the Tab 4 10 Plus.

Like its less expensive siblings, the Plus Tabs also have an optional add-on pack, except this time, it is meant to help get work done. For an extra $50, Lenovo will toss in a folding keyboard cover with Bluetooth connectivity. When connected, the Tab 4 Plus will switch automatically into Lenovo's productivity interface, which makes the slates' Android 7.0 OS a little more friendly as for use as a laptop.

All four models will come in black or white and should be available starting sometime in May.