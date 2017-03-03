Grab a Pair of Amazon Fire 7 Tablets for $85

The $50 Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is one of the cheapest and most capable mainstream tablets you can buy. For a limited time, you can buy two Fire 7 tablets and use coupon code "FIRE2PACK" to drop the price to $84.98. That means you'll get two tablets for less than the price of many other mainstream tablets.

The Fire 7 tablet is a no-brainer for anyone invested in the Amazon ecosystem as it gives you quick and easy access to Amazon Prime's ever growing library of multimedia. That includes access to over 38 million movies, TV shows, songs, books, and apps. So whether you like to read, watch, or play, Amazon's tablet has you covered.

In terms of hardware, the tablet is made of plastic, but offers a sturdy feel, unlike other low-budget slates. It features a 7-inch 1024 x 600 LCD and is powered by a 1.3-GHz ARM Cortex A7 quad-core CPU with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, the latter of which can be expanded via microSD slot. The tablet also houses 2MP/VGA rear and front cameras.

Bargain hunters will like that the tablet gives you access to Amazon Underground, an app store that Amazon claims gives you free access to over $20,000 worth of app and game content.

Other noteworthy features include the ability to summon Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa, and the ability to access downloaded content while offline. All this proves the Fire 7 is a budget tablet like no other.

Amazon's coupon is valid through March 5 at 2:59pm ET.