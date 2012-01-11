Trending

Eyes On: Sony VAIO Ultrabook Concept Photos and Video

By News 

LAS VEGAS -- Sony hasn't entered the Ultrabook market yet, but the the VAIO laptop we just saw under glass here at CES certainly looks like one--and it's coming this year. Given that Sony helped pioneer the ultraportble notebook category, we have high hopes for this notebook, which will likely be a new model in the VAIO Z line. Read on to get our impressions, photos and a quick video.

The VAIO Ultrabook concept has a cool brushed metal finish with a classy chrome hinge. The notebook certainly looks thin, but Sony left room for a full size VGA port, which mobile professionals will appreciate. The machine has a chiclet-style keyboard and clickpad, and we're assuming this laptop will sport 1600 x 900 resolution for its 13-inch display. Would you choose this over the MacBook Air? Sound off in the comments below.

Mark Spoonauer

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.