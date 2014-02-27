Trending

How to Block Someone on Skype

By News 

What's worse than telemarketers? Skype spammers. Calls occasionally come in from users you don't know, inevitably trying to scam you. Or, perhaps, you just don't want to talk to a specific frenemy anymore. Whatever your reason, here's how you can block someone from calling you on Skype.

1. Open and sign into Skype.

2. Right click on the contact you wish to block. You can select someone from your Contacts list or your Recent list, both found on the left. 

3. Click Block This Person.

4. Hit Block to confirm that you want to stop communicating with the offending person. If the user has been abusive, you can also check the Report Abuse box before clicking Block.

