How to Block and Delete Friends on Snapchat

Snapchat might have started out as a fun way for you to share quirky messages with your friends, but some of your pals just don't know when to stop. Thankfully, you can block or delete these people so you can use the app for its real purpose. Here's how.

1. Go to your friends list.

2. Tap the name of the offending friend.

3. Hit the gear icon that appears next to their name.

4. Select Block to stop receiving Snapchats from that person or pick Delete if you want to remove him or her from your contacts.

If you regret blocking your friend, just repeat the process and select Unblock at Step 4.

How to Block Someone