How to Block Someone on Google Hangouts

Some people just don't know when to leave you alone. Or maybe you need to avoid seeing an ex online for awhile. Get some reprieve by blocking unwanted contacts from your Hangouts list with this step-by-step guide.

1. Log into your Google Plus account.

2. Click on the name of the person you wish to block. This will start a Hangout. If the person in question is not in the list on the right, search for them in the New Hangout field at the top of the right panel.

3. Hit the Gear icon next to the offender's name.

4. Select Block and click Save.

Once blocked, the person will not show up in your contacts list and he/she won't be able to see you on theirs or chat with you. If you have Google Plus, they will be removed from your circles and won't be able to see or comment on your posts. They will, however, still be able to see your public Google activity.

