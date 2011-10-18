ASUS Zenbook UX31 Unboxing

We just received the ASUS Zenbook UX31, the company's new 13-inch ultrabook, and it's just so beatufiul we had to snap some shots as we took it out of the box. With its spun metal finish and sleek profile, this is easily one of the best looking laptops of the year--if not all time.

This 13-inch UX31 weighs 2.9 pounds, is just 0.67 inches thick, and has an LED-backlit display with a resolution of 1600 x 900. That's higher than the 13-inch MacBook Air (1440 x 900). Inside our system is a 1.7-GHz Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. You don't get a backlit keyboard, but its hard to argue with the $1,099 price on Amazon, $200 less than the Air. Stay tuned for our full review.

UX31 Box

The UX31's box has the same sleek look at Dell's XPS line.

Box opened

ASUS did a nice job with the packaging; the notebook is on the left, and a small area on the right holds the power cord and adapters.

UX31 Sleeve

Underneath the notebook is an attractive padded brown pouch to carry the Zenbook around--the Shih Sleeve?

Adapters

ASUS includes two adapters with the UX31: USB-to-Ethernet, and mini-VGA to full-size VGA. They, too, get their own little pouch.

Power Brick

We like that the power brick for the UX31 is small--about the size of the MacBook Air's charger--but it takes up a lot of space when plugged in.

Everything unboxed

And here's the whole package. Stay tuned for our full review.