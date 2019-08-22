New iPad Pro and 10.2-inch iPad Just Leaked: What to Expect

Thanks to a blockbuster report revealing Apple's fall product lineup, we've gotten more reason to expect a refreshed slate of Apple's larger tablets. Not only are we getting new iPad Pros, but the 9.7-inch iPad is being replaced by a model with a 10.2-inch display.

While we've heard about this new 10.2-inch iPad before, today's news comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu, and the former's incredibly strong track record on leaks gives this report a lot of weight. The report claims these devices are expected in "the coming weeks and months," and we at Laptop expect all to be revealed by the end of this October.

The 10.2-inch iPad is expected to replace the current 9.7-inch slate, so expect it to have a similar price as the current model, which costs $329 (or $299 for students).

The 2019 models of the iPad Pro should look similar to their 11-inch and 12.9-inch counterparts from 2018, but pack "upgraded cameras and faster processors" that are the same as those on the upcoming iPhones. Going by Bloomberg's notes on the iPhone 11, that means the new iPad Pro could get a version of the A13 processors expected to be used in the 2019 iPhones. The A13 CPUs feature a new component, the "AMX" co-processor, which will "handle some math-heavy tasks," that may be tied to "computer vision and augmented reality," taking a burden off of the main A13 chip.

If the iPad Pro is getting similar cameras as the new iPhone, that means the new tablets could gain a third sensor on their back panels, which is built to capture "ultra-wide-angle" images and movies. The iPad Pro cameras could also be supported by new AI for automatic image corrections for combining photos if it senses a subject wasn't fully seen in one photo.

For those comparing Apple and Google's photos, the new iPhones are supposed to take better photos in darker, low-lighting environments, as well.

The report also re-confirms existing 16-inch MacBook Pro rumors, stating the new notebook will share the same size chassis as the current 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Earlier this year, Apple updated the iPad Air and iPad mini, which had been waiting multiple years for new versions. The 9.7-inch iPad and the iPad Pro both saw updates in 2018.

Image: Laptop Mag