Acer Launches First Chrome OS Tablet to Fight iPad

In an attempt to steal Apple's thunder, Acer has announced the first Chrome OS tablet, the Chromebook Tab 10. It will release in April at $329.

Aimed at the education market, the Tab 10 has a 9.7-inch, 2048 x 1536 display and measures 6.8 x 9.4 x 0.4 inches. And I hope you like blue, because that's the only color it comes in. It runs an OP1 CPU with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage.

This announcement comes right before Apple will hold an event in Chicago where it will likely announce new iPads aimed at the education market as it attempts to fight Chromebooks in schools.

Acer claims that the Tab 10 will last 9 hours on a charge so that students can use them throughout the school day and do homework later. It's also compatible with the Google Play Store to download Android apps.

The tablet comes with a Wacom EMR stylus that can be embedded in the tablet and doesn't require a battery. The company claims that the tablet, with its rear camera, will soon implement Google's Expeditions AR for classroom learning.

Image: Acer

