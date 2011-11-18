Trending

$1,399 Sony VAIO F Offers Great Performance, Slight Sticker Shock

By News 

The $1,399 Sony VAIO F is ready for its close-up. The latest notebook from the VAIO line offers a Core i7 processor, Nvidia graphics, and a full 1080p display, which will make it a big hit with the multimedia set. The 16.4-inch entertainment machine earned 3.5 stars in our review, but does it have what it takes to get a return performance?

The VAIO F takes a low-key approach to design, going with a simple black matte plastic chassis with a large chrome VAIO logo on the lid. The show starts when you lift the lid and hit the power button. The VAIO F blazed through our testing, scoring high marks on overall performance and graphical muscle. The notebook's vibrant 1080p display and crisp clear audio make watching movies and playing games a worthwhile endeavor. Sony also made sure to add a robust suite of multimedia creation software for people who create content rather than consume it.

While the VAIO F has a lot going for it, there were a few things that kept it from achieving a higher score including a stiff mouse button, undersized keys on an otherwise massive keyboard, and a chunky 6.6-pound frame. At $1,399, the notebook isn't the cheapest notebook on the block. Overall the Sony VAIO F is a good choice for people who like to watch or make movies, but the $1,399 price tag might be a turn-off.

Sherri L. Smith

Sherri L. Smith has been cranking out product reviews for Laptopmag.com since 2011. In that time, she's reviewed more than her share of laptops, tablets, smartphones and everything in between. The resident gamer and audio junkie, Sherri was previously a managing editor for Black Web 2.0 and contributed to BET.Com and Popgadget.