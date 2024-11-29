The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is my favorite laptop of 2024 and it just got a huge Black Friday discount

I reviewed quite a few laptops this year, but my favorite was the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x. Right now you can get this all-star laptop for less than $1,000 for Black Friday.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is one of the best Windows MacBook Air rivals I've ever seen and a great laptop in its own right. It's thin and lightweight, features a stylish design, has a beautiful display, and boasts over 14 hours of battery life.

With all that going for it, the Yoga Slim 7x is easy to recommend, especially at this bargain sale price for Black Friday. Right now you can get the Yoga Slim 7x for just $999 directly from Lenovo.

Whether you're a student, professional, or just a casual user, you really can't go wrong with the Yoga Slim 7x.

That said, this laptop is especially great for students. The keyboard is phenomenal and still holds my record for my fastest laptop typing speed at 105 words per minute. So, you'll be able to blaze through essays. Plus, the slim, minimalist design can fit in easily at school or on campus and the battery life is more than enough for a full day of classes.

See also: 45 best Black Friday laptop deals