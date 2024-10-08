Forget Prime Day, save up to $550 on these Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ AI PCs at Best Buy

Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals might be in full swing, but there are plenty of savings to be found elsewhere, including Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale that ends Wednesday, October 9.

As part of this flash sale, Best Buy is heavily discounting some impressive Copilot+ AI PCs from Dell, Samsung, and Acer! Not only do these laptops tout Qualcomm's impressive Snapdragon X Elite ARM-based CPU but they also lay claim to a powerful NPU for AI computing tasks and improved efficiency that results in longer battery life.

Make your next PC an AI PC and reap the rewards of this new generation of laptops. Here are three of the best Copilot+ PC deals I've come across during Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale, act fast!

To stay up to date on our expert-picked deals throughout Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, check out our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days hub.

Today's best Best Buy Copilot+ PC deals

Dell XPS 13: $1,499 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $500 on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-powered Dell XPS 13 and enjoy a laptop that excels at form and function. Dell's XPS 13 offers impressive performance, with its CPU backed by 16G of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. But more than this, the XPS 13 proves itself to be an excellent travel companion with its smaller form and an incredible 19-hour battery life as captured in our Dell XPS 13 review. Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 60Hz OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU, Adreno graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home

Acer Swift 14 AI: $1,199 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the Acer Swift 14 AI with Best Buy, gaining one of the latest laptops in the fleet of AI PCs that has recently come our way. In our review of the Acer Switch 14 AI, we were impressed with its light chassis, aluminum build, and solidly performing Snapdragon X Elite processor backed with 16GB of RAM and a sizeable 1TB of SSD storage. However, once again battery life stands out as a key feature, with the Swift 14 AI offering over 14 hours of uptime on a single charge. Features: 14.5-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz LCD touchscreen display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU, Adreno graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home