Zounds! Get a free Galaxy Watch 4 from Samsung with Galaxy S22 Ultra purchase

Prime Day 2022 is in full blastoff mode, and if you've been thinking about upgrading your Android smartphone lately, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra should already be in your orbit.

Right now, you'll find the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on sale for $1,200 at Samsung (opens in new tab), which works out to a decent $350 in total savings. Once you factor in a free Galaxy Watch 4 and up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credit, however, it's one of the best Prime Day phone deals we've seen so far.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra + free Galaxy Watch 4: was $1,550 now $1,200 @ Samsung (opens in new tab) + enhanced trade-in credit

Buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G phone (unlocked or through your carrier) for $350 off at Samsung, and you'll get a free Galaxy Watch 4 to go with it. The 128GB base Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Unlocked: was $1,199 now $839 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Already got a smartwatch? Well, hold on to your butts, because the standalone Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is 30% off for Prime Day. This beautiful behemoth features a 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) main screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a powerful 108MP rear camera. Under the hood, you'll get a zippy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. (256GB and 512GB options are also available.)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now, and for good reason. The specs are undeniably impressive, featuring a gorgeous 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) display, a powerful 108MP rear camera, zippy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of onboard storage. (You can choose from 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB; each model comes at a discount.)

In our Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra face-off, we found that the newer model's enhanced specs did indeed make a difference in photo quality, especially in low-light conditions. And when we pitted the Galaxy S22 Ultra against the iPhone 13 Pro Max, we found that both smartphones offered comparable features and photo/video quality.

What makes this Samsung deal so special? It comes with a free Galaxy Watch 4, for one, normally priced at $379. (This particular smartwatch is also on sale for Prime Day, if you want to purchase the standalone Galaxy Watch4 Classic (opens in new tab).) What's more, Samsung is currently offering enhanced trade-in credit with your old phone. For example, if you were to trade in an old Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (in good condition) through Verizon for a new S22 Ultra (128GB), you'd instantly save an extra $825, dropping the overall price down to just $200. That's what takes this deal to a whole 'nother stratosphere.

Still shopping around? The unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also on sale for $749 at Amazon (opens in new tab). If you're a fan of fancy foldables, this one is worth a gander.

