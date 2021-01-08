Game on! Get an Xbox Series X | S controller for only $49

The Xbox is well known for having an awesome controller that's comfortable over long stints, and the Series X and Series S option is no different.

Whether you have been lucky enough to bag a next-gen console, you want something new for your current Xbox One, or you’re looking for a new pad to play games on your PC, you can grab one for just $49.99 — that’s $10 off the list price.

A form factor of staggered analog sticks that have been refined over four generations, the controller for Series X and S fits nicely in the hand with newly textured shoulder buttons, the greater responsiveness of dynamic latency input, and at $10 off, now's a great time to get one.

There’s a lot to love about the Series X controller — not just for Xbox gamers, but PC, Android and (coming soon) iOS gamers too. Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth guarantee support across all of these platforms, with the latter coming in the near future.