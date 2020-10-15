Wow! This $169 HP Chromebook is the best early Black Friday deal right now

While Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, the best Prime Day Chromebook deals are still surfacing, and you won't find one better than the HP Chromebook 11 getting a $50 discount.

Right now, the HP Chromebook 11 is on sale for $169 at Best Buy. This is one of the cheapest Chromebook deals we've seen all year. You don't want to miss this.

HP Chromebook 11: was $219 now $169

If you're looking for the cheapest Chromebook that you can buy for your kid or even an elder, than look no further than the HP Chromebook 11. It's small, portable and comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.View Deal

The HP Chromebook 11 comes with Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Its 11.6-inch display sports a 1366 x 768 resolution, which isn't good, but it works for the price.

At 12 x 8.2 x 0.7 inches and 3 pounds, the HP Chromebook 11 is incredibly portable, so you don't have to worry about your family members carrying a brick around.

Considering that it's a Chromebook with low-performing specs, it should still be able to manage basic tasks in Chrome, but I wouldn't bank on it running too many tabs or even playing intensive games on the Google Play Store.

