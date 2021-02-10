World of Warcraft Shadowlands gets a new Torghast event — and it's spooky

World of Warcraft Shadowlands has been out for a few months now and the new content hasn't stopped coming just yet. The Torghast gets a new event this week: Chorus of Dead Souls.

This puts a little twist on World of Warcraft's new rouge-like experience. You'll get a third Anima power during the event called Howling Soulcore, which gives you a number of new abilities.

All the new abilities in Torghast's Chorus of Dead Souls

There are two sets of abilities you'll get access to. The first only requires you to be a part of the chorus, while the other makes you pick Howling Soulcore as your starting ability.

Are all of the general Chorus Anima powers

Aegis of Lost Souls - While part of a Deadsoul Chorus, all damage taken is reduced by 25%.

- While part of a Deadsoul Chorus, all damage taken is reduced by 25%. Contorted Hourglass - While part of a Deadsoul Chorus, time passes 20% faster for you.

- While part of a Deadsoul Chorus, time passes 20% faster for you. Improbably Shifting Orb - Increases the maximum number of charges of Phase Shift by 1.

- Increases the maximum number of charges of Phase Shift by 1. One Piece of Many - While part of a Deadsoul Chorus, your damage and healing done is increased by 25%.

- While part of a Deadsoul Chorus, your damage and healing done is increased by 25%. The Spectral Hands of Arcadne - While part of a Deadsoul Chorus, your Auto Attack damage is increased by 100% and your Auto Attack range is increased by 20 yds.

- While part of a Deadsoul Chorus, your Auto Attack damage is increased by 100% and your Auto Attack range is increased by 20 yds. Arcadne's Feasting Mark - Any time a Deadsoul Chorus that you are a part of casts Phase Shift, you are healed for (100% of Spell power) Health every 2 sec for 10 sec.

- Any time a Deadsoul Chorus that you are a part of casts Phase Shift, you are healed for (100% of Spell power) Health every 2 sec for 10 sec. Arcadne's Ritual Mask - Any time a Deadsoul Chorus that you are a part of casts Twisting Shadows, you gain 50% Critical strike chance for 8 sec.

- Any time a Deadsoul Chorus that you are a part of casts Twisting Shadows, you gain 50% Critical strike chance for 8 sec. Essence Siphoner - While part of a Deadsoul Chorus, increases Phantasma earned by 50%.

All of the powers you get by choosing Howling Soulcore

Echoing Amplifier - The cooldown of Wailing Blast is reduced by 2 sec.

- The cooldown of Wailing Blast is reduced by 2 sec. Aural Fracture - Wailing Blast ruptures the target's ears, inflicting an additional (15% of Spell power) Shadow damage every 2 sec for 12 sec.

- Wailing Blast ruptures the target's ears, inflicting an additional (15% of Spell power) Shadow damage every 2 sec for 12 sec. Screaming Statuettes - The radius of Scream of Pain is increased by 5 yds.

- The radius of Scream of Pain is increased by 5 yds. Shifting Sustenance - Phase Shift heals all nearby friendly targets within 10 yds for (300% of Spell power).

- Phase Shift heals all nearby friendly targets within 10 yds for (300% of Spell power). Incorporeal Weave - Phase Shift additionally increases your movement speed by 50% for 6 sec.

- Phase Shift additionally increases your movement speed by 50% for 6 sec. Twisted Idol - Increases the maximum number of charges of Twisting Shadows by 2 and reduces its cooldown by 2 sec.

- Increases the maximum number of charges of Twisting Shadows by 2 and reduces its cooldown by 2 sec. Brand of Instability - While assuming the form of a Deadsoul Chorus, your movement speed is increased by 10%.

- While assuming the form of a Deadsoul Chorus, your movement speed is increased by 10%. Dangling Soulcatcher - Any time you assume the form of a Deadsoul Chorus or return to corporeal form, you are healed for (500% of Spell power). This effect can only occur every 15 sec.

- Any time you assume the form of a Deadsoul Chorus or return to corporeal form, you are healed for (500% of Spell power). This effect can only occur every 15 sec. Soulburst Charm - Any time you return to corporeal form from existing within a Deadsoul Chorus, you inflict (200% of Spell power) Shadow damage and blind enemies within 15 yds for 8 sec. This effect can only occur every 15 sec.

This event will run for the rest of the week, so grab a few friends and start hacking your way through while you can. The first event prior to this was Beasts of Prodigium while the next event, dubbed Unbridled Darkness, will take place on March 9.

These events will cycle in and out, so don't feel bad if you missed one. You'll have plenty of opportunities to earn your Soul Ash and Maw mount in creative ways.