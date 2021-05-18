Windows 10 has a secret anti-ransomware feature — switch it on now

With recent ransomware attacks hitting notable tech companies including Acer, falling victim to a $50 million attack; Microsoft, after malicious groups started targeting Microsoft Exchange; and even Cyberpunk 2077 devs CD Projekt Red, it's more important than ever to get the right protection on your laptop.



It turns out Windows 10 already has a counter-measure to stop potential hackers from stealing your data and asking for large sums of money to access it. However, you may have to switch on the security feature yourself.

As spotted by Forbes, Windows 10 has a ransomware protection feature that lets users protect their files, folders, and data on their device from threats and "unauthorized changes" by unfriendly apps.



As part of Windows Defender, the "Controlled folder access" feature is handy to switch on to protect your laptop from any type of malicious hack. However, Microsoft has it turned off by default for a reason.



Controlled folder access restricts any other application from accessing or changing files. While certain apps are automatically listed as friendly, from using File Explorer to Microsoft Office programs or Adobe Photoshop, others such as Steam won't be able to function properly, as they won't be able to access certain files.



That said, there's an option for users to allow select PC games and programs to work while the ransomware protection is turned on.



While ransomware tools are forever evolving, YouTube channel The PC Security Channel discovered Microsoft's default Windows Defender was good at fending off various ransomware samples when online. However, its offline protection capabilities weren't up to scratch.

How to switch on Windows 10 ransomware protection feature

With ransomware attacks running rampant, it may be a good idea to switch the Windows 10 feature on. Luckily, it's extremely simple to do.



Type in “Ransomware Protection” in the search bar located at the bottom left corner, and select "Ransomware protection." Under "Controlled folder access" in the pop-up menu, click to switch on the feature. Presto, you're now protected.



You can also select "Allow an app through Controlled folder access" to customize which programs you want to work as normal.