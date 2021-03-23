Acer hit with $50 million ransomware attack — the largest ever: What you need to know

Ransomware attacks have become all too common of late, and it appears Acer recently fell victim to one of the largest known ransoms to date. Hackers are reported to be seeking $50 million and are threatening to release stolen files if they don't receive the payment.

BleepingComputer first reported that Acer had been hit with the REvil ransomware attack, and hackers have stolen a cache of files in the process. The attacker recently published some of the stolen documents on a website they control as proof they've breached Acer and are now demanding $50 million to return the stolen files.

The leaked documents include financial spreadsheets, bank balances, and bank communications.

Acer has not admitted to being hacked but did release the following statement to BleepingComputer:

"Acer routinely monitors its IT systems, and most cyberattacks are well defensed. Companies like us are constantly under attack, and we have reported recent abnormal situations observed to the relevant law enforcement and data protection authorities in multiple countries."

It continued, "there is an ongoing investigation and for the sake of security, we are unable to comment on details."

BleepingComputer later obtained conversations between the bad actors and Acer, revealing how the laptop vendor was shocked by the amount and later given a 20% discount if they could provide the funds by a specific date. A warning was later sent to the company referring to the attack that crippled SolarWinds.

We have reached out to Acer for any additional information and will update this article once we find out more.