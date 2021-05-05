Windows 10 handheld console now available on Amazon — watch out, Nintendo Switch

The Windows-based GDP Win 3 handheld gaming PC is now available for pre-order on Amazon for $1,129.99, and it's quite an interesting device. Aimed at handheld gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch, it comes standard with an Intel Core i5 processor and a Core i7 option.

GDP is known for manufacturing Android and Windows-powered handhelds along with its Win lineup of Windows-based devices which incorporate gamepad controls. According to the Amazon listing, the new Win 3 was first available to backers of GDP's Indiegogo campaign but is now available on Amazon and should start shipping the first week of June.

(Image credit: GDP)

The full specs for the Win 3 are an Intel Core i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 CPU, 1TB NVme SSD, 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. The display is a 5.5-inch, 720p panel covered in fifth-generation Gorilla glass. For ports, you get a Thunderbolt 4 input, a USB Type-A, a microSD, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

For a $1,129.99 price tag, you would expect a better screen but it's basically a miniaturized gaming laptop, so screen resolution was an afterthought. There is also a 45.62Wh battery which GDP claims will give you 6 hours of heavy gaming or 8 hours during moderate use. GDP also sells an optional docking station for $84 that comes with a USB-C port, four full-sized USB ports, and an Ethernet port.

It seems like a really nice concept, but it's overkill when you factor in the over a thousand dollars price. It just seems counterproductive when you can buy a Nintendo Switch for $299.99 and a ton of games and peripherals for the $1,129.99 you would spend on the GDP Win 3. You could also buy an affordable gaming laptop with a better CPU in that price range.

The GDP Win 3 strikes me as a niche product that would be fun to test but I would rather buy a gaming phone like the Asus ROG Phone 5 which comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED (2448 x 1080) 144Hz refresh rate display, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage, a 64-megapixel camera and over 10 hours of battery life. Oh, and it's also a phone, and it's cheaper, coming in at $729.99.