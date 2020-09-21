Why wait for Prime Day? Kindle Fire HD is $55 off right now

We have great news if you're looking for a budget-friendly tablet for streaming and gaming. Amazon is closing out the summer with a sitewide sale on Kindle Fire HD tablets.

As part of the sale, you can get the new Amazon Fire HD 8 for $69.99. Usually $89.99, that's $20 off and the second-lowest price we've seen for this tablet. If you don't want to wait any longer for Prime Day, it's one of the best cheap tablet deals you can get right now.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB connectivity to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Bundle: was $225 now $169 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 tablet bundle includes a Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB with Special Offers), an Amazon Standing Case, a Nupro Screen Protector (2-pack), and a 15W USB-C Charger. At $55 off, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet bundle.

The new Amazon Fire HD 8 has is one of the more affordable tablets out there.

It packs an 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch display and is powered by a 2-GHz quad-core CPU coupled with 2GB of RAM. There's also 32GB of microSD expandable storage and 2MP front and rear cameras on board.

In our Amazon Fire HD 8 review, we were impressed by its amazing battery life. It endured 13 hours and 49 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which consists of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.

A worthy successor of the previous-gen Amazon 8-inch Fire HD, the 2020 Fire HD offers more storage and 30% faster performance. When it comes to ports, you get a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack.

At 0.8 pounds, 8 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches the Fire HD 8 is lighter but thicker than its competitors: the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus (1.09 pounds, 9.7 x 6.8 x 0.28 inches) and the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite (1.1 pounds, 9.6 x 6.4 x 0.3 inches).

Overall, the Fire HD 8 is the best tablet you can buy for under $100.

If you prefer a 10-inch tablet, the Fire HD 10 tablet bundle is on sale for $169.96 ($55 off). The bundle includes a Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB with Special Offers), an Amazon standing case, a Nupro screen protector (2-pack) and a 15W USB-C charger.

More Fire HD tablets on sale:

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020): was $109 now $89 @ Amazon

The Amazon HD 8 Plus is $20 off at Amazon today. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $40 off, it's an even better value.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The cheapest tablet for kids Amazon offers packs a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Even better, it's surrounded by a rugged child-proof exterior and is backed by Amazon's 2-year warranty to give parents peace of mind.