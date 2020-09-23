Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X: Where to pre-order

Halo Infinite is hands down the most highly anticipated upcoming Xbox Series X game titles. Slated for a December 31, 2021 release date, Halo Infinite is now up for pre-order at select retailers.

Halo Infinite players will get to enjoy 4k resolution at 60 frames per second in campaign, multiplayer mode, and cross-generation gaming. Although the game won't see the light of day until close to 2022, Halo Infinite pre-order deals offer some incentive.

For a limited time, when you pre-order Halo Infinite from Best Buy for $59.99, you'll get a free Halo Infinite SteelBook case (a $10 value).

As an alternative, Diehard Halo fans might want to pick up the Halo Infinite Collectible Bundle for $104. This bundle includes Halo Infinite standard edition game disc for Xbox Series X|Xbox One, a Halo Master Chief PVC Statue, and Halo Infinite SteelBook Case.

It's one of the best gaming deals we've seen so far for this upcoming Xbox Series X title.

If you prefer digital games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also be able to get Halo Infinite on day one. Halo Infinite physical game pre-orders will ship to meet the game's December 31, 2021 release date.

