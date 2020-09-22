Xbox Series X and Series S pre-order and price: Where to order the new console

After much anticipation, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders will open for the US and Canada soon. Beginning on Tuesday, September 22 at 8 am PT/11 am ET (today!), you can pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S online at just about every major retailer.

Microsoft's next-gen gaming consoles aim to deliver the most immersive and compatible gaming experience imaginable. The new systems are not only more powerful than previous Xbox systems, but they are also more pocket-friendly. The Xbox Series X and all-digital Xbox Series S cost $499.99 and $299.99, respectively.

As an alternative, you can pre-order the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console plus 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from $24.99/mo. for 24 months with no upfront cost.

The Xbox Series X packs a Blu-Ray disc player, 12 Teraflops of power, hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, 120 fps, and a 1TB custom SSD. The disc-free Xbox Series S has a 512GB SSD and supports upscaled 4K gaming or native 1440p at 120 fps.

You can pre-order the Xbox Series X and Series S online from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Newegg, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Target (see links below). Pre-orders will ship to meet the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S' November 10 release date.

For in-store pre-order availability, check with your retailer of choice and be sure to bookmark this page in case pre-orders go in and out of stock throughout the day/week.

Microsoft Xbox Series X: $499.99 @ Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Series X: $499.99 @ Amazon

Beginning Tuesday, September 22 at 8 am PT/11 am ET, you can pre-order the Xbox Series X at Amazon.

Microsoft Xbox Series S: $299.99 @ Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Series S: $299.99 @ Amazon

Although there's no placeholder set, Amazon will also be taking Xbox Series S pre-orders.

Microsoft Xbox Series X: $499.99 @ Best Buy

Microsoft Xbox Series X: $499.99 @ Best Buy

Pre-order the Xbox One Series X from Best Buy online starting September 22 at 8 am PT/11 am ET. Best Buy offers 18-month financing from $27.78/mo. and 2-year accidental warranty protection for $69.99.

Microsoft Xbox Series S: for $299.99 @ Best Buy

Microsoft Xbox Series S: for $299.99 @ Best Buy

Pre-order the All-digital Xbox One Series S from Best Buy online starting September 22 at 8 am PT/11 am ET. Best Buy offers $25/mo. 12-month financing and 2-years of accidental protection for $59.99

Microsoft Xbox Series X: for $499.99 @ Microsoft

Microsoft Xbox Series X: for $499.99 @ Microsoft

Beginning September 22 at 8 am PT/11 am ET, you can pre-order the Xbox Series X from Microsoft directly. You can order either the standalone for $499.99 or via Xbox All Access for $34.99/mo. with no upfront cost.

Microsoft Xbox Series S: for $299 @ Microsoft

Microsoft Xbox Series S: for $299 @ Microsoft

Beginning September 22 at 8 am PT/11 am ET, you can pre-order the Xbox Series S from Microsoft directly. You can order either the standalone for $299.99 or via Xbox All Access for $24.99/mo. with no upfront cost.

Microsoft Xbox Series X: for $499 @ Newegg

Microsoft Xbox Series X: for $499 @ Newegg

Beginning Tuesday, September 22 at 8 am PT/11 am ET, you can pre-order the Xbox Series X online at Newegg.

Microsoft Xbox Series X: for $499 @ Target

Microsoft Xbox Series X: for $499 @ Target

Beginning Tuesday, September 22 at 8 am PT/11 am ET, you can pre-order the Xbox Series X online at Target.

Microsoft Xbox Series S: for $299 @ Target

Microsoft Xbox Series S: for $299 @ Target

Beginning Tuesday, September 22 at 8 am PT/11am ET, you can pre-order the Xbox Series S online at Target.

Microsoft Xbox Series X|S: $499|$299 @ GameStop

Microsoft Xbox Series X|S: $499|$299 @ GameStop

Power your dreams and pre-order your Xbox Series X from GameStop beginning September 22. Although there's no placeholder for each system, you can sign up to be notified as soon as pre-orders open.

Microsoft Xbox Series X|S: $499|$299 @ Walmart

Microsoft Xbox Series X|S: $499|$299 @ Walmart

Power your dreams and pre-order your Xbox Series X from Walmart beginning September 22. If pre-orders reach sold-out status, the Xbox Series X|S will be available for purchase on November 10.