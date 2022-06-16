WD_BLACK SN850 PS5 SSD is over 50% off right now — Daily Deals

Looking to expand storage on your PS5? Right now, you can grab the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB SSD with heatsink for just £125 — a whopping 52% discount. Not bad considering you can turn your Sony console into a true gaming library with it.



You can grab the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB PS5 M.2 SSD with heatsink for £125 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's down from a pricey £257.99 retail price. It's the best PS5 SSD to pick up thanks to its fast random read/write performance and solid sequential read/write speeds across all capacities. Don't miss out on expanding your PS5's storage for over half the price. Plus, check out how to install an M.2 SSD in a PS5 with our handy guide.

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK SN850 1TB PS5 M.2 SSD w/heatsink: was £257.99 now £125 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now 52% off, the SN850 M.2 SSD strikes a great balance between sequential read/write and random read/write performance, which translates to faster opening and loading times for your games. The 1GB model hits the sweet spot in terms of read/write speeds if you’re after peak performance.

Today’s best deals: In more detail

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: was £549 now £429 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now £120 off, the AirPods Max are among the best wireless headphones to buy. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana GF66 with RTX 3070: was £1,399 now £999 @ Laptops Direct (opens in new tab)

Now £400 off, this is the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop we've ever seen. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. For storage and transferring files, there's a speedy 512GB SSD onboard.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch Gaming Monitor: was £699 now £549 @ Currys (opens in new tab)

Save a nifty £150 on the Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. This 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution 4K display has a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR400 support, ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was £369 now £299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S7 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring. And now, thanks to a 19% saving, it's cheaper than ever!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book: was £835 now £529 @ Laptops Direct (opens in new tab)

Now cheaper than ever before, the Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) (opens in new tab) with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is an absolute steal. From its speedy processing power that is only bested by the M1 MacBook Air in the sub-£1,000 category to the comfortable keyboard and variety of ports, you can't go wrong with this sturdy Galaxy Book.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.