Walmart back-to-school sale: HP Envy 13 laptop for $649 and more

Walmart's back-to-school sale continues to slash prices for students and parents on a budget. For a limited time, stock permitting, you can save up to $350 on select Windows laptops and Chromebooks.

One standout back-to-school deal offers the excellent HP Envy 13 for $649. Usually, you would expect to pay $799 for this HP laptop, so you're saving $150. In terms of back-to-school deals on laptops, this is one of the best there is.

Walmart back-to-school sale

HP Envy 13: was $799 now $649 @ Walmart

Now $150 off, the HP Envy 13 is one of the best laptops for the money. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a solid all-around laptop for work, school, and play. This model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo platform Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU and 256GB SSD. View Deal

The Intel Evo platform HP Envy 13 laptop offers an incredible value for the price. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD.

In our HP Envy 13 review, we loved the laptop's bright, vivid display, attractive design and clicky keyboard. We were wowed by its battery life which went the distance of 11 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the HP Envy 13 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

Overall, the HP Envy 13 offers everything you could ever want in a laptop for an affordable price. It's a solid pick if you want a fast and portable machine with great battery life.

Looking for a compact laptop for a child or a secondary PC for yourself? Walmart also offers the Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $129 ($100) — its lowest price ever. It features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. These specs may not wow you, however, it's all you need for basic tasks.

We tested the Samsung Chromebook 4 and found it delivered impressive performance and long battery life for the price. It's also thinner and lighter than its competitors and sports a pretty good keyboard.

Overall, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is a budget-friendly pick if you're looking for a sub-$200 laptop.

Walmart's back-to-school sale discounts configuration laptops from HP, Gateway, Lenovo, Samsung and more. So if you don't want to spend a small fortune on a new notebook, check out what Walmart has to offer.

Here are a few more of our favorite laptop deals from the sale.

More Walmart back-to-school savings

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229 now $129 @ Walmart

Now $100 off, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is its lowest price yet. It's the perfect solution for anyone looking for a good budget laptop with long battery life. It packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. These specs may seem paltry but when paired with Google's lightweight Chrome OS, they're all you need for creating docs, surfing the web and streaming videos.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: was $279 now $179 @ Walmart

This Walmart back-to-school laptop deal takes $100 off the 2020 model Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3. This 2-in-1 Chromebook has an 11-inch display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. At 2.6 pounds and 11.4 x 8.2 x 0.7 inches, the Chromebook Flex 3i is relatively portable. It's an affordable option if you're looking for a child's laptop or a secondary machine for a basic PC for creating docs and internet browsing. Grab it now for an all-time low price while you still can.View Deal

Gateway 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook: was $749 now $399 @ Walmart

Walmart is currently slashing $350 off the Gateway Creator Series Ultra Slim Notebook. If you're looking for a laptop that gives you more bang for your buck, this is it. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 1.0-GHz Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.View Deal