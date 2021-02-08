Best Valentine's Day tech gifts

Let’s be honest, love was put to the test in 2020. There’s a big difference between being with someone, and interacting with nobody but that someone, and our hearts go out to those who are feeling the distance of being in separate households during this pandemic.

That is why Valentine’s Day is more important than ever this year. You can’t just pick a nice dinner out or some general pleasantries like flowers and chocolate this time round.

It has to be special, and technology can truly help you both feel closer to each other. So, whether you’re living together or are miles apart, here are the best Valentine’s Day gadget gifts.

1. Lovebox

Want that excitement of passing notes to your crush in class, but turned digital and shareable over long distances? Allow me to introduce you to Lovebox — turning ordinary messages into extraordinary surprises.

Send someone a love note using the connected app, and the heart on the front will spin, for the love of your life to open the lid and find your romantic message.

2. Kindle Paperwhite

That avid reader you know will fall in love all over again with the Kindle Paperwhite. This waterproof reader will let them enjoy worry-free reading by the pool or in the tub. And with Kindle Unlimited, millions of eBooks and audiobooks will be at their fingertips.

3. Nintendo Game and Watch

Your old school gamer guy or gal will love retro gaming on the collectible Nintendo Game & Watch. This re-release of Nintendo’s first handheld gaming device from 1980 is more than meets the eye.

It has the original Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Ball with Super Mario Bros., and a Super Mario Bros. inspired digital clock.

4. Create your own Reel Viewer

Viewmasters were the best when we were kids, as a cheap and cheerful way to transport yourself to another corner of the world.

Relive that nostalgia with a hint of romance and create your own using snapshots of your own memories, from holiday pics to that first date night and many more.

5. Xbox Series Controller in Pulse Red

Couch multiplayer had a rebirth in lockdown. As we all stay at home, it’s taught us to appreciate split-screen action or co-op chaos with our significant others (me and my girlfriend have become Overcooked experts).

Make the jump to offline multiplayer gaming action on your shiny new Xbox with a fiery Pulse Red controller .

6. Powerbeats Pro

Great sound and heart-thumping bass make the Powerbeats Pro a lover’s dream. These sweat-resistant earbuds’ ear-hook design ensures a comfortable, stable fit. Plus, with red as well as pink color options, these buds are a equally fitting for Valentine’s Day.

7. Apple Watch SE

Talk about wearing your heart on your sleeve. We love Apple Watch’s option to send your heartbeat to someone else.

Of course, this is one of many features of the SE, which makes it the best smartwatch for an iOS user out there, from an accurate and wide ranging fitness tracking suite to an all-day battery life and seamless iPhone integration.

8. WD Black External Drive

We’ve all learned one thing in lockdown while burning through our game collections, which is that the latest titles can really be space hogs!

That is why something like the WD_Black P10, while not necessarily romantic on the face of it, is a great option. It's the gift for not having to go through the rigmarole of picking what to have installed at any one time.

9. Oculus Quest 2

Sometimes you want to get away. Not from your partner, but to somewhere other than the four walls you’re living in at the moment.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a great VR headset to help with that — offering an all-in-one solution that requires no PC connection, a whole library of games with experiences to tuck into, and Facebook integration so you can meet your significant other in the virtual space.

10. HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset

With virtual 7.1 surround sound, crystal clear microphone and a premium construction of aluminum and memory foam, HyperX’s Cloud II rank high as one of our favourite gaming headsets out there.

You’ve played using speakers on the TV, but they pale in comparison. If you’re a gaming couple, these are an essential purchase and a pretty good gift!