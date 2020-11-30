Unbelievable Cyber Monday laptop deal takes $1,150 off HP Elite Dragonfly Notebook

Cyber Monday weekend is here and we're already seeing impressive deals on some of the best laptops around. We're excited to bring you this unbelievable deal on our favorite 2-in-1 business laptop.

Right now, HP's Cyber Monday sale offers the base model HP Elite Dragonfly Notebook PC for $1,408.55. Normally $2,561, this laptop is now a whopping $1,153 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this machine and one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can get right now.

HP Elite Dragonfly Cyber Monday deal

HP Elite Dragonfly (2020): was $2,561 now $1,408 @ HP

This incredible Cyber Monday laptop deal takes a whopping $1,153 off the 13-inch HP Elite Dragonfly. Professionals on the go will love the security that comes with the HP Elite Dragonfly. With the built in Tile tracker, you can easily keep track of your laptop. Plus, with an 8th Gen i3 processor, 226 SSD, and new 5G capabilities, this laptop has it all.View Deal

HP manufacturer's some of the industry's best laptops and the Elite Dragonfly is one of our top picks.

The base model HP Elite Dragonfly packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-8145U dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of RAM.

In our HP Elite Dragonfly review, we note that the inclusion of a fingerprint scanner, webcam shutter, and TPM 2.0 technology bring peace of mind during hectic times. We also raved about the stunning design, beautiful display and impressive battery life of 12 hours and 25 minutes, all of which placed this laptop on our best business laptops list.

The HP Elite Dragonfly has an array of security features including a fingerprint scanner, webcam shutter, and TPM 2.0 technology. Oh, and did we mention the Dragonfly is the first laptop to be outfitted with a Tile tracker? This means you can track the whereabouts of your laptop from your phone, making it virtually impossible to lose this beautiful device. While most people aren't out and about on business these days, the days of frenzied travel plan will soon be among us again.

At 2.2 pounds, the 12 x 7.8 x 0.6-inches, the Elite Dragonfly is one of the lightest laptops on the market. It’s even lighter than the Dell XPS 13 (2.7 pounds, 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.5 inches) and the MacBook Air (2.8-pound, 12 x 8.4 x 0.2~0.6 inches).

With savings of $1,150 there's no better time than now to upgrade your work computer.

Cyber Monday is just about here and we are already seeing plenty of stellar sales, so be sure to bookmark our best Cyber Monday deals hub to stay updated on the best deals this season.