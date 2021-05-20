Ultrabook deal: Get this Gateway 15-inch laptop for less than $500 at Walmart

Gateway is well known for surprisingly good value-for-money laptops and Ultrabooks, but even we didn’t expect something this good at such a cheap price.

Right now, the ultra-slim Gateway 15.6-inch notebook is just $419 — down from $749 in one of the best laptop deals of the day.

Gateway Ultrabook

Gateway 15.6-inch Ultrabook: was $749 now $419 @ Walmart

This ultra-slim 0.8-inch notebook packs some serious power in the form of a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. Plus, for peak binge-watching immersion, there is a gorgeous 15.6-inch 1080p display and THX audio-tuned speakers.

At 14.8 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches with a weight of 4.1 pounds, this Gateway Ultrabook rocks a slim, svelte and lightweight chassis to provide a handy productivity and entertainment companion for those long days of travelling.

But of course, a good ultrabook doesn’t stop at just the size. For performance, this features an Intel Core i5-1035G1 CPU clocked at up to 3.6GHz, 16GB onboard RAM for plenty of multitasking and a 256GB SSD.

Plus, with all the I/O you need for on-the-go professionals or plugging into the office (HDMI, USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.0 and micro SD card slot), a fingerprint reader for security and a webcam for all your Zoom needs, this is a great option for most use cases.

Whether it’s hard working by day and plenty of Netflix at night, or even some light gaming, this will keep up with your demands.