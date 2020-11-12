This Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is just $149 in early Walmart Black Friday deal

Another round of Walmart's Black Friday ad deals are live with online-only Black Friday deals. Bargain shoppers can expect steep discounts on a range of products including laptops and tablets for the cheap.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop for just $149. This laptop previously sold for $359, so that's $210 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this laptop and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals yet. If you're looking for a cheap laptop under $300 for work or school, then look no further.

Lenovo Ideapad 3 Black Friday deals at Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop (Pentium Gold): was $359 now $149 @ Walmart

Looking for a cheap laptop under $300 for basic tasks? This Walmart Black Friday deal nets you a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop for under $150. You get a 14-inch HD display, a 2.4-GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. This deal ends November 15.



Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop (Ryzen 5): was $499 now $399 @ Walmart

If you want more power and a bigger screen, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with Ryzen 5 CPU is just $399. That's $100 off and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get. This machine packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. View Deal

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 comes in a broad range of configurations to fit every need and budget.

The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch HD display, a 2.4-GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. These specs may seem paltry against a mighty MacBook Pro or fully-loaded gaming rig, but it gets the job done. That's just enough power for basic tasks like creating documents, managing emails, and Internet browsing.

Although we didn't test this exact laptop, we find that Lenovo laptops generally offer solid build quality, a comfortable keyboard, and great performance.

At just $149, it's the best value laptop you can get at this price point.

If you want more performance power and a larger display, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with Ryzen 5 CPU is on sale for $399 ($100 off) at Walmart. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics for light gaming.

The next round of Walmart Black Friday deals will roll out online and in stores on November 14.