The Beats Solo Pro are back at their lowest price ever

The Beats Solo Pro are among the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy. Rarely on sale, you can get the Beats Solo Pro price is back at its all-time low.

Currently, you can get the Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones for $249.95 at Amazon. That's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these noise-cancelling headphones. What's great about this deal is that all Beats Solo Pro colors are part of the sale. In prior deals, only select colors were discounted. Color options include black, gray, red, dark blue, ivory, and light blue. Walmart offers the same price on all colors.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system and up to 22 hours of battery life. For a limited time, every Beats Solo Pro color is on on sale at its lowest price ever.

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. They're among the best Beats headphones you can buy.

In their Beats Solo Pro review, sister site Tom's Guide gave the Solo Pros a high rating of 4.5 out 5 stars and their Editors' Choice Award for their great audio and call quality.

In real-world testing, the headphones' adaptive noise-cancelling drowned out a crowded train car with the music at around 50% volume. Their performance comes close to that of the Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones.

When it comes to sound, the Beats Solo Pros' 40mm drivers deliver a balanced sound which is ideal for genre-jumping music fans. Powered by an H1 chip, the Solo Pros support Audio Sharing with other W1 or H1 chip headphones and earbuds. This lets you and a friend with Solo Pros, AirPods Pro, Powerbeats Pro or Studio3 enjoy a private jam session.

At $50 off, the Solo Pros are a solid pick if quality sound, noise-cancellation, and style are what you want in a pair of headphones.