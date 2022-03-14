Surface Pro Duo 2 gets $250 discount — hits lowest price ever

The Surface Pro 2 features a dual-screen design to help maximize on-the-go productivity. And for the first time since its release, Microsoft's foldable phone is now deeply discounted.

Amazon currently offers the Surface Duo 2 for $1,249. Typically, it retails for $1,249, so that's $250 in savings. It's the Surface Duo 2's lowest price and one of the best phone deals of the season.

You can also get it directly from Microsoft or at Best Buy for the same price.

Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 is the successor to the Surface Duo. It features a 5.8-inch dual AMOLED display that opens up into a (8.1-inch 2688 x 1892) tablet to maximize viewing and productivity. Under the hood is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

In our Microsoft Surface Duo 2 review, we praise its thin, portable design and triple-lens camera. We also liked its fun app juggling and gave the Surface Duo 2 an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5-stars.

During real-world tests, the Surface Duo 2 had no issues handling multiple tasks. It showed no signs of lag even with 12 Google Chrome tabs, 17 Microsoft Edge tabs open simultaneously.

Over its predecessor, the Surface Duo 2's user interface is noticeably more responsive when swiping back and forth between screens. And while it sports the same minimalist design as the original Surface Duo, its new Glance Bar tool makes it easier to view notifications.

With a weight of 10 ounces and measuring 5.7 x 7.2 x 0.2 inches when open, the Surface Duo 2 is a light and portable device. It's on par with the original Surface Duo (10 ounces, 5.7 x 7.4 x 0.18 inches) and lighter than its direct rival, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 (9.6 ounces, 6.2 x 5 x 0.25).

Overall, the Surface Duo 2 is worth considering if you want to add a flexible productivity device to your arsenal of gadgets.